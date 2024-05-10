23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
Heat Engines & PV Diagrams
Problem 20.26a
(II) A heat pump is used to keep a house warm at 22°C. How much work is required of the pump to deliver 2800 J of heat into the house if the outdoor temperature is
(a) 0°C, Assume a COP of 3.0.
COP = T_H / (T_H - T_L) .
