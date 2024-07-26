Coefficient of Performance (COP)

The Coefficient of Performance (COP) is a measure of the efficiency of a heat pump or refrigeration system. It is defined as the ratio of the heat output (or heat removed) to the work input. A higher COP indicates a more efficient system, meaning less work is required to transfer a given amount of heat. In this case, the COP is given as 3.0, which means for every unit of work input, the heat pump delivers three units of heat.

Recommended video: