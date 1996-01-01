13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Intro to Moment of Inertia
Problem 12f
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A rod of length L and mass M has a nonuniform mass distribution. The linear mass density (mass per length) is λ = cx^2 , where x is measured from the center of the rod and c is a constant. c. Find an expression in terms of L and M for the moment of inertia of the rod for rotation about an axis through the center.
2
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Intro to Moment of Inertia with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning