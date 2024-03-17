13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Intro to Moment of Inertia
8:52 minutes
Problem 11.76a
A 70.0-kg person stands on a tiny rotating platform with arms outstretched.
(a) Estimate the moment of inertia of the person using the following approximations: the body (including head and legs) is a 62.0-kg cylinder, 16 cm in radius and 1.70 m high; and each arm is a 4.0-kg thin rod, 60.0 cm long, attached to the cylinder.
Video duration:8m
Video duration:8m
