A 70.0-kg person stands on a tiny rotating platform with arms outstretched.





(a) Estimate the moment of inertia of the person using the following approximations: the body (including head and legs) is a 62.0-kg cylinder, 16 cm in radius and 1.70 m high; and each arm is a 4.0-kg thin rod, 60.0 cm long, attached to the cylinder.