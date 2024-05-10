(II) At a point high in the Earth’s atmosphere, He²⁺ ions in a concentration of 2.8 x 10¹²/m³ are moving due north at a speed of 2.0 x 10⁶ m/s. Also, a 7.0 x 10¹¹ / m³ concentration of O⁻₂ ions is moving due south at a speed of 6.2 x 10⁶ m/s . Determine the magnitude and direction of the current density j→ at this point.