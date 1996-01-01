Physics
27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Microscopic View of Current
Problem
What is the electron current in a gold wire with a radius of
1.5
mm
when the electron drift speed is
1.0
×
10
−
4
m
/
s
?
A
1.0
×
10
19
s
−
1
B
2.3
×
10
19
s
−
1
C
3.1
×
10
19
s
−
1
D
3.8
×
10
19
s
−
1
E
4.2
×
10
19
s
−
1
