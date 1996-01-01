Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

Typical household wiring in the United States is 14-gauge copper wire. 14-gauge wire has a radius of 0.815mm. What is the electron drift speed if a 10A current is carried in a 14-gauge wire?

