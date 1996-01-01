1. Intro to Physics Units
Unit Conversions
1:37 minutes
Problem 1n
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
An intravenous saline drip has 9.0 g of sodium chloride per liter of water. By definition, 1 mL = 1 cm³. Express the salt concentration in kg/m³.
Verified Solution
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Unit Conversions with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 11 videos