Hey everyone today, we're being asked to find the equivalent of a field with 25. acres and Hecht acres. So to convert this, we already have all the conversion factors here. So let's go ahead and write this out. We have 25.6 acres and we want to convert the acres term into heck takers eventually. So we need to try and cancel it out. Well, given in the problem, we know that one acre Is the same thing as 43,600 feet squared squared per one acre. And we know or we can recall that one m is the same as 3.2, 8 ft but we're dealing with feet squared over here so we need to square this term And were given that one heck taker Is the same thing as 10,000 m2. So we can cancel out our terms, acres will cancel out feet square will cancel out and meters squared will cancel out as well and we'll be left with Hecht acres. Giving us a final answer of 10.37 heck takers or answer choice. C So 25.6 acres and acres is 10. Hecht acres. I hope this helps when I look forward to seeing you all in the next one

