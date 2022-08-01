Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Physics31. Alternating CurrentResistors in AC Circuits

Resistors in AC Circuits

Patrick Ford
310
1
2
Was this helpful?
Hey, guys, in this video, we're going to start talking about resistors in a sea circuits. All right, let's get to it. Just a reminder in an a C circuit, the current produced by the source is always going to look like this. Okay, it's always going to be signed the soil. All right, Now, because of that, OEMs law tells us that the voltage across the resistor at a sorry as a function of time has to be this current as a function of time, times the resistance, right? If we had a basic circuit exactly is above the voltage across the resistor as a function of time would just be equal to the current traveling through it as a function of time. Times are the resistance. This means that the voltage across the resistor is i Max times are cosine of omega T that it's simply plugging in this equation into homes law. Very basic. Let's do an example. A 10 ohm resistor is plugged into an outlet within arm's voltage of 120 volts. What is the maximum current in the circuit? What about the arms current? Okay, we know that the RMS voltage is 120 volts. Now, just like we could say that the maximum current is equal to the maximum voltage over our. It turns out that the RMS current is also equal to the RMS voltage divided by our. This is something that's really easy to show, and you guys can convince that yourselves of that on your own. So this is 120 volts, divided by 10 owns, which is 12 aunts. Now what's the maximum current? Well, the maximum current is just going to be the square root of two times the RMS current. So that's the square to to times 12 amps, which is about 17 ants. Okay, resistors and a C circuits are very, very simple problems. Alright, now for multiple resistors in an A C circuit. What if you had something like this, for instance, all we have to do is combine them into a single equivalent resistor, as we would with D C circuits. And then we can apply the same equations as we did in the previous example to thes circuits that have multiple resistors. Nothing changes from D C circuits. All right, guys, this was a little bit of a start with resistors in a sea circuits, and we'll get to more of that soon. Thanks for watching
02:05
Anderson Video - Ohm's Law for AC Circuits
Professor Anderson
201
03:39
Anderson Video - Reactance Example
Professor Anderson
80
21:46
Alternating Current | Pure Resistor in AC circuit
Unal Arslan
92
03:12
Resistors in AC Circuits
Patrick Ford
310
1
2
06:57
Pure resistor in electrical AC Circuits
How to BE
81
10:13
College Physics Lectures, Resistors in AC Circuits
Jose Menchaca
144
02:25
Resistors in AC Circuits
Prof_Clark
78
08:48
Resistors in AC Circuits (Power)
ElectronX Lab
76
02:02
25 - AC circuits - Resistor
Cogverse Academy
90
07:43
Resistors in AC Circuits
Andrey K
85
02:32
Resistors in Parallel in an AC Circuit
Patrick Ford
303
2
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.