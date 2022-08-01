Resistors in Parallel in an AC Circuit

Hey, guys, let's do an example that involves multiple resistors in an A C circuit what is occurring through the 10 ohm resistor in the following circuit. Now, your first instinct might be to just jump right in and start combining resistors like you would in the D C circuit. But hold on just a second. All of these elements air in parallel, so they all share the voltage with the source. Okay, so the maximum voltage across across each of these resistors is the same as the maximum voltage across the A C source. So we can say V 10 which I will call the maximum voltage across the tandem Resistor is just five volts, which is the maximum voltage produced by the A C source. Okay, now what does this mean about the maximum current through the 10 ohm resistor? Well, by owns law, I'll call I 10 really quickly the maximum current through that 10 ohm resistor By OEMs law, that's just gonna be the maximum voltage divided by the resistance. So that's going to be five volts, which is the maximum voltage divided by 10 owns. So this is gonna be half an amp now the question says, what is the current? It didn't ask for the maximum current or the R. M s current just said the current. So what we wanna assume it means, is the current as a function of time. Okay, because the current doesn't have one particular value. We have to list a current for all possible values of time, all of the possible values of current. Okay, so the current as a function of time we know is just gonna be the maximum currents times cosine of omega T. So what we need to know is the maximum current and omega. We know that the maximum current through the tunnel resistor is half a nap, and we know that the angular frequency is seconds. So this is just going to be 0.5 amps times cosine of inverse seconds, times time and this is the current at any point in time through that 10 ohm resistor. All right, guys, Thanks for watching

