31. Alternating Current
Resistors in AC Circuits
31. Alternating Current
Resistors in AC Circuits
Guided videos.
Learn with PatrickGo to the course
+5
Additional 5 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 9 of 9 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
In a kitchen in the United States, you turn on a toaster, a microwave, and a coffee machine at the same time. All are wired in parallel and are connected to a 20 A circuit breaker. If the toaster uses and the coffee machine uses what is the maximum power the microwave could use without tripping the circuit breaker?
83