22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
Cyclic Thermodynamic Processes
Problem 19.38a
(II) A 1.0-L volume of air initially at 3.5 atm of (gauge)pressure is allowed to expand isothermally until the (gauge) pressure is 1.0 atm. It is then compressed at constant pressure to its initial volume, and lastly is brought back to its original pressure by heating at constant volume.
(a) Draw the process on a PV diagram, including numbers and labels for the axes.
