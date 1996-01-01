22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
BIO Work Done by the Lungs. The graph in Fig. E19.4 shows a pV-diagram of the air in a human lung when a person is inhaling and then exhaling a deep breath. Such graphs, obtained in clinical practice, are normally somewhat curved, but we have modeled one as a set of straight lines of the same general shape. (Important: The pressure shown is the gauge pressure, not the absolute pressure.) (a) How many joules of net work does this person's lung do during one complete breath?
