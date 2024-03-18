Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Centripetal Force Centripetal force is the net force acting on an object moving in a circular path, directed towards the center of the circle. In this scenario, the tension in the cord provides the necessary centripetal force to keep the puck moving in a circle. The relationship between centripetal force, mass, and velocity is crucial for deriving the speed of the puck. Recommended video: Guided course 06:48 06:48 Intro to Centripetal Forces

Newton's Second Law Newton's Second Law states that the acceleration of an object is directly proportional to the net force acting on it and inversely proportional to its mass (F = ma). In this problem, the forces acting on the puck and the hanging mass must be analyzed using this law to establish the relationship between the masses and the speed of the puck. Recommended video: Guided course 06:54 06:54 Intro to Forces & Newton's Second Law