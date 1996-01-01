8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Problem 5.90
A train traveling at a constant speed rounds a curve of radius 215 m. A lamp suspended from the ceiling swings out to an angle of 18.5° throughout the curve. What is the speed of the train? [Hint: See Example 4–15.]
