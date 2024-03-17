In a “Rotor-ride” at a carnival, people rotate in a vertical cylindrically walled “room.” See Fig. 5–52. If the room radius is 5.5 m, and the rotation frequency 0.50 revolutions per second when the floor drops out, what minimum coefficient of static friction keeps the people from slipping down? People on this ride said they were “pressed against the wall.” Is there really an outward force pressing them against the wall? If so, what is its source? If not, what is the proper description of their situation (besides nausea)? [Hint: Draw a free-body diagram for a person.]

<IMAGE>