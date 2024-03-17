17. Periodic Motion
Simple Harmonic Motion of Vertical Springs
Problem 14.10b
(II) A wood block of mass 52 g floats on a lake, bobbing up and down at a frequency of 3.5 Hz.
(b) A partially filled water bottle of mass 0.28 kg and almost the same size and shape of the wood block is tossed into the water. At what frequency would you expect the bottle to bob up and down? Assume SHM.
