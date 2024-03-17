17. Periodic Motion
Simple Harmonic Motion of Vertical Springs
Problem 14.19d
(II) A 1.60-kg object oscillates at the end of a vertically hanging light spring once every 0.68 s. . Assume the spring was initially compressed 16 cm from the equilibrium position (where y = 0 ), and then (t = 0) was released.
(d) What will be its maximum acceleration, and where will it first be attained?
