17. Periodic Motion
Simple Harmonic Motion of Vertical Springs
Problem 14.3a,b
(I) (a) What is the equation describing the motion of a mass on the end of a spring which is stretched 7.8 cm from equilibrium and then released from rest, and whose period is 0.66 s?
(b) What will be its displacement after 1.8 s?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
