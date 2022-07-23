Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electric Field An electric field is a vector field surrounding electric charges that exerts a force on other charges within the field. It is represented by the symbol E and is measured in newtons per coulomb (N/C). The direction of the electric field is defined as the direction of the force it would exert on a positive test charge. Recommended video: Guided course 03:16 03:16 Intro to Electric Fields

Force on a Charge The force experienced by a charge in an electric field can be calculated using Coulomb's law, given by F = qE, where F is the force, q is the charge, and E is the electric field strength. For an electron, which has a negative charge, the force will be in the opposite direction of the electric field. Recommended video: Guided course 06:21 06:21 Force on Charge Moving at an Angle