11. Momentum & Impulse
Collisions & Motion (Momentum & Energy)
Problem 9.86a
Two balls, of masses mₐ = 42 g and m₈ = 96 g, are suspended as shown in Fig. 9–55. The lighter ball is pulled away to a 66° angle with the vertical and released.
(a) What is the velocity of the lighter ball before impact?
<IMAGE>
