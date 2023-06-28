Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Physics11. Momentum & ImpulseCollisions & Motion (Momentum & Energy)
14:41 minutes
Problem 11
Textbook Question

Fred (mass 60 kg) is running with the football at a speed of 6.0 m/s when he is met head-on by Brutus (mass 120 kg), who is moving at 4.0 m/s. Brutus grabs Fred in a tight grip, and they fall to the ground. Which way do they slide, and how far? The coefficient of kinetic friction between football uniforms and Astroturf is 0.30.

Verified Solution
clock
14m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3
Was this helpful?
9:25m

Watch next

Master Collision Problems with Motion/Energy with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
10:49
Anderson Video - Momentum- Collisions in 2D
Professor Anderson
120
24:27
Anderson Video - Collision of Box Sliding Down Hill
Professor Anderson
91
09:43
Anderson Video - Weighing Lunch
Professor Anderson
66
09:25
Collision Problems with Motion/Energy
Patrick Ford
909
8
04:11
Spring gun momentum problem: spring with known compression launches a ball to accelerate a cart.
Zak's Lab
66
06:48
Physics momentum explosion with three objects: find the speeds given directions and total energy.
Zak's Lab
126
04:04
1D perfectly inelastic collision with a slide to a stop. Conservation of momentum then work-energy.
Zak's Lab
119
05:48
Momentum and energy explosion problem: find the percent energy in each mass explosion problem.
Zak's Lab
117
09:16
Bullet-Block with Height
Patrick Ford
524
4
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.