Momentum Momentum is the product of an object's mass and its velocity, represented by the equation p = mv. In collisions, momentum is conserved, meaning the total momentum before the collision equals the total momentum after. Understanding momentum is crucial for analyzing the interaction between the baseball and the bat, as it helps determine the changes in velocity and direction resulting from the impact.

Kinematics Kinematics is the branch of mechanics that describes the motion of objects without considering the forces that cause the motion. It involves concepts such as displacement, velocity, and acceleration. In this scenario, kinematic equations can be used to analyze the vertical motion of the baseball after it leaves the bat, particularly to determine the initial velocity needed to reach a height of 31.5 m.