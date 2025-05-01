Figure 23–19 shows contour lines (elevations). Just for fun, assume they are equipotential lines on a flat 2-dimensional surface with the values shown being in volts. Estimate the average magnitude and the direction of the “electric field”

(a) between Greenstone Lake and the first (lowest) Conness Lake (as you head upstream) and (b) on the Conness Glacier. Assume that up is +y, right is +x, and that Greenstone Lake is about 1.0 km wide at its widest.