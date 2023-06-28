CALC A clever engineer designs a 'sprong' that obeys the force law Fx=−q(x−xeq)³ , where xeq is the equilibrium position of the end of the sprong and q is the sprong constant. For simplicity, we'll let xeq=0 m .Then Fx=−qx³.
b. Find an expression for the potential energy of a stretched or compressed sprong.
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Potential Energy Graphs with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford