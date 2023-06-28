Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Physics10. Conservation of EnergyForce & Potential Energy
8:46 minutes
Problem 10i
Textbook Question

A system has potential energy U(x)=(10 J)[1−sin((3.14 rad/m) x)] as a particle moves over the range 0 m≤x≤3 m b. For each, is it a point of stable or unstable equilibrium?

Verified Solution
clock
8m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
7:24m

Watch next

Master Potential Energy Graphs with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
06:18
Anderson Video - Force and Potential Energy Example
Professor Anderson
147
12:49
Calculating Force From Potential Energy
Scott Secrest
177
03:59
25.1 Force is the Derivative of Potential
MIT OpenCourseWare
516
07:24
Potential Energy Graphs
Patrick Ford
795
6
06:51
Potential energy function and equilibria starting from a force function.
Zak's Lab
96
07:51
Computing force from a potential energy function (calculus based physics)
Zak's Lab
72
05:50
Forces & Equilibrium Positions
Patrick Ford
443
4
01:57
Potential Energy Graph of a Marble
Patrick Ford
503
3
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.