(III) Figure 20–17 is a PV diagram for a reversible heat engine in which 1.0 mol of argon, a nearly ideal monatomic gas, is initially at STP (point a). Points b and c are on an isotherm at T = 423 K. Process ab is at constant volume, process ac at constant pressure.

(a) Is the path of the cycle carried out clockwise or counterclockwise?

(b) What is the efficiency of this engine?

<IMAGE>