23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
Heat Engines & PV Diagrams
Problem 20.75ab
A car engine whose output power is 145 hp operates at about 15% efficiency. Assume the engine’s water temperature of 85°C is its cold-temperature (exhaust) reservoir and 495°C is its thermal “intake” temperature (the temperature of the exploding gas–air mixture).
(a) What is the ratio of its efficiency relative to its maximum possible (Carnot) efficiency?
