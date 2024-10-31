A parallel-plate capacitor has plate area A, plate separation 𝓍, and has a charge Q stored on its plates (Fig. 24–38).

(a) Determine the work required to double the plate separation to 2𝓍, assuming the charge remains constant at Q. (Hint: See Example 24–10.)

(b) Show that your answer is consistent with the change in energy stored by the capacitor.

<IMAGE>