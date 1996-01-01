28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
Force on Moving Charges & Right Hand Rule
Problem 29e
The uniform 30 mT magnetic field in FIGURE P29.65 points in the positive z-direction. An electron enters the region of magnetic field with a speed of 5.0 x 10⁶ m/s and at an angle of 30° above the xy-plane. Find the radius r and the pitch p of the electron's spiral trajectory.
