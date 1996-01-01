24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Charge
Problem 23c
CALC A rod of length L lies along the y-axis with its center at the origin. The rod has a nonuniform linear charge density λ=a|y|, where a is a constant with the units C/m^2. b. Determine the constant a in terms of L and the rod's total charge Q.
