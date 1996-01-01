24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
The three parallel planes of charge shown in FIGURE P24.44 have surface charge densities ─ ½ η , η , and ─ ½ η. Find the electric fields EA (→ above E) to ED (→ above E) in regions A to D. The upward direction is the + y-direction.
