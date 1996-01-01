35. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
Problem 39z
10.0-g marble is gently placed on a horizontal tabletop that is 1.75 m wide. (a) What is the maximum uncertainty in the horizontal position of the marble? (b) According to the Heisenberg uncertainty principle, what is the minimum uncertainty in the horizontal velocity of the marble? (c) In light of your answer to part (b), what is the longest time the marble could remain on the table? Compare this time to the age of the universe, which is approximately 14 billion years. (Hint: Can you know that the horizontal velocity of the marble is exactly zero?)
