BIO Tendons are, essentially, elastic cords stretched between two fixed ends. As such, they can support standing waves. A woman has a 20-cm-long Achilles tendon—connecting the heel to a muscle in the calf—with a cross-section area of 90 mm^2 . The density of tendon tissue is 1100 kg/m^3 . For a reasonable tension of 500 N, what will be the fundamental frequency of her Achilles tendon?
Verified Solution
5m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Standing Waves with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford