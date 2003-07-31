5. Projectile Motion
Positive (Upward) Launch
Problem 4d
Textbook Question
In Problems 78, 79, and 80 you are given the equations that are used to solve a problem. For each of these, you are to 100 m = 0 m + (50 cos θ m/s) t₁ 0 m = 0 m + (50 cos θ m/s) t₁ ─ ½ (9.80 m/s²) t²₁ a. Write a realistic problem for which these are the correct equations. Be sure that the answer your problem requests is consistent with the equations given.
2
