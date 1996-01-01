21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
10:03 minutes
Problem 18
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A 10-cm-diameter, 40-cm-tall gas cylinder, sealed at the top by a frictionless 50 kg piston, is surrounded by a bath of 20°C water. Then 50 kg of sand is slowly poured onto the top of the piston, where it stays. Afterward, what is the height of the piston?
Verified Solution
10m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
10
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Ideal Gases and the Ideal Gas Law with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 10 videos