(II) In traveling to the Moon, astronauts aboard the Apollo spacecraft put the spacecraft into a slow rotation to distribute the Sun’s energy evenly (so one side would not become too hot). At the start of their trip, they accelerated for 12 minutes from no rotation to 1.0 revolution per minute which they then maintained. Think of the spacecraft as a cylinder with a diameter of 8.5 m rotating about its cylindrical axis. Determine
(b) the radial and tangential components of the linear acceleration of a point on the skin of the ship 6.0 min after it started this acceleration.
