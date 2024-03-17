12. Rotational Kinematics
Converting Between Linear & Rotational
Problem 10.52e
(III) A hammer thrower accelerates the hammer of mass 7.30 kg (Fig. 10–64) from rest within four full turns (revolutions) and releases it at a speed of 26.5 m/s. Assuming a uniform rate of increase in angular velocity and a horizontal circular path of radius 1.20 m, calculate
(e) the angle of this force with respect to the radius of the circular motion. (Ignore gravity)
<IMAGE>
