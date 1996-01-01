Welcome back everybody. We are given two vectors, M and n. And we are asked to find the scalar product of those two vectors. Well, the formula for the scalar product is say you're given vector A and B. And you want to find the scalar product between those two. This is equal to the X component of a times the X component of B plus the Y component of A times the Y component of B. So let's go ahead and do this for our vectors M and N. So the ex opponent of M is three times are ex opponent of N, which is nine plus R. Y component of em, Which is two times R. Y Component of B -4. This of course is equivalent to 27 -8, which is equal to 19, which is our final answer corresponding to answer choice. C. Thank you guys so much for watching. Hope this video helped. We will see you all in the next one.

