Buckling Buckling is a failure mode that occurs when a structural member is subjected to compressive stress, leading to a sudden change in shape. For columns, this phenomenon is critical as it limits the height a column can achieve before it becomes unstable. The maximum height is determined by the material's properties and the load it bears, rather than its cross-sectional area.

Euler's Buckling Formula Euler's Buckling Formula provides a theoretical framework to calculate the critical load at which a slender column will buckle. The formula shows that the critical load is inversely proportional to the square of the column's effective length and directly proportional to the material's modulus of elasticity. This relationship indicates that the maximum height of a column is influenced by its material properties and geometry, rather than its cross-sectional area.