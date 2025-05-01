Multiple Choice
A 34 cm-tall, 4.0 cm-diameter cylindrical beaker is filled to its brim with water. What is the downward force of the water on the bottom of the beaker?
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There is a maximum height of a uniform vertical column made of any material that can support itself without buckling, and it is independent of the cross-sectional area (why?). Calculate this height for ordinary steel (density 7.8 x 10³ kg/m³).
(II) How much pressure is needed to compress the volume of an iron block by 0.10%? Express your answer in N/m2, and compare it to atmospheric pressure (1.0 x 105 N/m2).
Which of the following best describes the relationship between pressure, force, and area?
Which of the following devices is specifically designed to detect and measure ?