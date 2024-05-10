26. Capacitors & Dielectrics
Parallel Plate Capacitors
Problem 24.98
In lightning storms, the potential difference between the Earth and the bottom of the thunderclouds can be as high as 35,000,000 V. The bottoms of thunderclouds are typically 1500 m above the Earth, and can have an area of 110 km². Modeling the Earth–cloud system as a huge capacitor, calculate
(a) the capacitance of the Earth–cloud system,
