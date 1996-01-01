23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
Heat Engines & PV Diagrams
The power output of a car engine running at 2400 rpm is 500 kW. How much (a) work is done and (b) heat is exhausted per cycle if the engine's thermal efficiency is 20%? Give your answers in kJ.
