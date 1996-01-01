Physics
23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
Heat Engines & PV Diagrams
Problem
The figure shows the cycle of a heat engine that uses a diatomic gas. The temperature at point 1 is
350
K
. What is the thermal efficiency of the engine?
A
10%
B
20%
C
23%
D
28%
E
32%
F
13%
