23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
Problem 21b
A Boeing 777 jet engine, the world's largest, has a power output of 82 MW. It burns jet fuel with an energy density of 43 MJ /kg. What is the engine's fuel consumption rate, in kg/s, if its efficiency is 30%?
