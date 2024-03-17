10. Conservation of Energy
Pendulum Problems
Problem 8.93c
A 56-kg student runs at 6.0 m/s, grabs a hanging 10.0‑m-long rope, and swings out over a lake (Fig. 8–49). He releases the rope when his velocity is zero.
(c) What is the maximum tension in the rope during the swing?
<IMAGE>
