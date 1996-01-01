Welcome back everybody. We are given a baseball player that hits a baseball with a bat. And I'm going to illustrate this swing with this arrow right here, we are told that the ball leaves the bat with a final velocity 100 m per second. We're told also that the start of the swing starts at zero m per second. The entire duration of the swing happens over a time period of 40 milliseconds or 0.4 seconds. And we are asked to find acceleration in order to do that. We are going to use a kid, a magic formula to relate all these terms. So we are given that our final velocity equal to our initial velocity plus acceleration times time, go ahead and plug in the values we know 100 is our final velocity. Initial velocity, we are told is zero plus our acceleration which are trying to find times 0.4 seconds. Our acceleration is equal to 100 divided by 0.4, which is equal to 2500 m per second squared, which is our final answer corresponding to answer choice B. Thank you guys for watching this video. I hope this video helped. And we will see you all in the next one

