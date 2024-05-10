29. Sources of Magnetic Field
Magnetic Field Produced by Loops and Solenoids
4:48 minutes
Problem 28.28
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(I) A 32-cm-long solenoid, 1.8 cm in diameter, is to produce a 0.30-T magnetic field at its center. If the maximum current is 5.4 A, how many turns must the solenoid have?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
2
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice