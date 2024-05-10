29. Sources of Magnetic Field
Magnetic Field Produced by Loops and Solenoids
Problem 28.33
(II) A 650-turn horizontal solenoid is 15 cm long. The current in its loops is 38 A. A straight wire cuts through the center of the solenoid, along a 3.0-cm diameter. This wire carries a 22-A current downward (and is connected by other wires that don’t concern us). What is the force on this wire assuming the solenoid’s field points due east?
